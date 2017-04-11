'I'll kill myself if they send us back to Iraq', says refugee mother facing deportation with her three children

"I like school and football... rugby," says 12-year-old Muhammad Razzaq before he bursts into tears.

He cries because after his father froze to death on their journey from Iraq to a new life, in 2015 he now faces losing everything again.

This time he dreads saying goodbye to his cousins and his uncle Aram Faraj, who acts as a father figure in his life, and who has the legal right to live here that Muhammad is denied.

Muhammad, his brother Dani, 11, his five-year-old sister Marwah and their mother Trifa are appealing against the Home Office decision to deport them.

This is on the grounds that whatever criteria has been used to assess their case, they have overlooked the humanitarian argument.