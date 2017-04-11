- ITV Report
'I'll kill myself if they send us back to Iraq', says refugee mother facing deportation with her three children
"I like school and football... rugby," says 12-year-old Muhammad Razzaq before he bursts into tears.
He cries because after his father froze to death on their journey from Iraq to a new life, in 2015 he now faces losing everything again.
This time he dreads saying goodbye to his cousins and his uncle Aram Faraj, who acts as a father figure in his life, and who has the legal right to live here that Muhammad is denied.
Muhammad, his brother Dani, 11, his five-year-old sister Marwah and their mother Trifa are appealing against the Home Office decision to deport them.
This is on the grounds that whatever criteria has been used to assess their case, they have overlooked the humanitarian argument.
Speaking exclusively to ITV News, Trifa Sedeeq said: "The day the police come to catch me to send me back to Iraq, I will kill myself".
Abandoned by people smugglers and struggling with officials in Bulgaria, Trifa's husband, brother and sister-in-law all died on a frozen mountainside while desperately searching for food.
Her four nieces and nephews were orphaned that day.
Their uncle Aram in Swansea became their guardian and Trifa and her three children were granted temporary permission to come as well.
Swansea, a so-called City of Sanctuary, has welcomed the Iraqi refugees.
And despite the horrific trauma that sits permanently beneath the surface every day, they have finally found security here.
"I feel that much happier in Swansea....I've never been happy like this since I've been in Swansea," says Trifa
Premier League football Club Swansea City are supporting Trifa's bid to overturn the home office decision by paying their legal fees.
"I think it's important for us as a community club to put our weight behind their case... anything we can do to help we certainly will," says Swansea City's Jonathan Wilsher.
Given how much these two families have suffered already, it is hard to imagine why a state would wish to inflict yet more loss on such vulnerable people.
The children play together as though they were all brothers and sisters, not cousins, and the adults adopt the role of mother and father whoever they are caring for.
Compassion is heralded as a virtue, but will it also find a place in the court?
The family will find out next week when their case is heard.
A Home Office spokesperson said: "The UK has a proud history of granting asylum to those who genuinely need it, and every case is carefully considered on its individual merits.
"Where people establish a genuine need for protection or a well founded fear of persecution refuge will be granted."
