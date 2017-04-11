North Korea warns it's ready for war with US as it criticises 'reckless' show of force

North Korea has warned that it is ready to fight a war with the US as it criticised the "reckless" decision to send battleships into nearby waters.

Pyongyang criticised the "outrageous" and "foolish" actions of Washington after it deployed the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier and its battle group to the region for annual war games with the rogue state's neighbour South Korea.

Foreign ministry officials said they were "ready to react to any kind of war that the US wants" according to reports on state television.

"We will hold the US wholly accountable for the catastrophic consequences to be entailed by its outrageous actions," added the ministry in a statement to the Korean Central News Agency.

It comes as US troops team up with South Korean forces for their annual joint training - which the North views as a dress rehearsal for invasion.