Puffins and curlews added to 'red list' of threatened UK birds

Curlews and puffins have been added to the "red list" of threatened UK birds as experts warn that more than a quarter of the nation's birds are struggling to survive.

The UK is home to a quarter of the global breeding population of curlews, Europe's largest and most distinctive wading bird, but numbers fell 64% from 1970 to 2014 according to the State of the UK's Birds 2016 report.

An international action plan has been created to find ways to help the bird, which is considered to be "near-threatened" globally, with the once-resilient population now being hit by predators.

There are 67 birds on the red list in need of conservation action, including: