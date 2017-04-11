Russians question if costs of their Syria intervention are too high

As Vladimir Putin hardens his stance on the Syrian war, some voters at home are wondering if the costs of their intervention in the conflict are too high.

The Kremlin has clearly indicated it will not abandon its support for president Bashar Assad even after he launched a gas attack on his own citizens.

While some Russians have applauded Mr Putin's strongman stance, others have argued he should concentrate on national issues rather than a foreign war as sanctions and international condemnation hit home.

"I don't think that staying in a war in the Middle East is in the Russian national interest," said Vladimir Rushkov of the People's Freedom party.

"We have so many domestic problems."