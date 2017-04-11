- ITV Report
-
Russians question if costs of their Syria intervention are too high
- Video report by ITV News Correspondent Julier Bremner
As Vladimir Putin hardens his stance on the Syrian war, some voters at home are wondering if the costs of their intervention in the conflict are too high.
The Kremlin has clearly indicated it will not abandon its support for president Bashar Assad even after he launched a gas attack on his own citizens.
While some Russians have applauded Mr Putin's strongman stance, others have argued he should concentrate on national issues rather than a foreign war as sanctions and international condemnation hit home.
"I don't think that staying in a war in the Middle East is in the Russian national interest," said Vladimir Rushkov of the People's Freedom party.
"We have so many domestic problems."
Others disagree. Many relish seeing their country playing a leading role on the world stage once again after the post-Soviet years of decline.
One pensioner told ITV News that the US believes it is the centre of the world and can dictate its wishes "but it doesn't mean that it can."
Meanwhile politician Vyacheslav Nikonov from Mr Putin's United Russia party insisted that they dealt with Assad simply because he was the sole "legitimate" head of government.
"Assad for us is not our guy, he is just there," he told ITV News."We deal with existing governments."
Relations between the US and Russia have been described as at the lowest point since the Cold War.
While Moscow seems unlikely to change course over Syria in the short term, conversations over the costs of his policy are likely to continue.