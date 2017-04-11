- ITV Report
US strikes 'damaged or destroyed 20% of Syria's military aircraft'
American military strikes against Syrian government forces last week damaged or destroyed 20% of the war-torn country's operational aircraft, according to the US.
Donald Trump ordered the strikes using Tomahawk missiles in response to the deaths of more than 80 people, including children, during a chemical attack in the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhoun.
The US has warned it would be willing to take further action against Syria.
Russia and Iran, two of President Bashar al-Assad biggest backers, have warned they would respond "with force" to any fresh attack on their ally.
On Monday, US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said the missile attack on the Shayrat airfield was a "measured response" to the use of chemical weapons.
"The Defence Department's assessment is that the strike resulted in the damage or destruction of fuel and ammunition sites, air defence capabilities and 20% of Syria's operational aircraft," he said, adding that as a result the regime lost the ability to refuel or rearm aircraft at the airfield.
"The Syrian government would be ill-advised ever again to use chemical weapons," Mr Mattis said.
The Syrian army previously said the strikes caused extensive damage but that the airfield was now back in operation.
G7 foreign ministers have been meeting in Lucca, Italy, with Russia and Syria high on the agenda.
Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson warned there could be international sanctions against senior Russian military officers involved in Syrian military operations and urged President Vladimir Putin to abandon his backing of Assad.
Theresa May and Mr Trump believe there is a "window of opportunity" to persuade Moscow that its links with Assad's regime are no longer in its strategic interest.
Following a phone call between the two leaders on Monday, a Downing Street spokesman said: "They agreed that US Secretary of State (Rex) Tillerson's visit to Moscow this week provides an opportunity to make progress towards a solution which will deliver a lasting political settlement."
In an interview with the Daily Telegraph, Mr Trump's son Eric said the US would not be "pushed around" by Mr Putin and the president is not intimidated by Moscow's talk of war.
Mr Trump was influenced in his decision to strike Syrian government targets by the reaction to the chemical weapons attack from his daughter Ivanka, who was "heartbroken, and outraged", his son said.
White House spokesman Sean Spicer warned on Monday that further US military action would be considered in certain circumstances.
He said: "When you watch babies and children being gassed, and suffer under barrel bombs, you are instantaneously moved to action. I think this president has made it very clear that if those actions were to continue, further action will definitely be considered by the United States."