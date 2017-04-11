US strikes 'damaged or destroyed 20% of Syria's military aircraft'

American military strikes against Syrian government forces last week damaged or destroyed 20% of the war-torn country's operational aircraft, according to the US.

Donald Trump ordered the strikes using Tomahawk missiles in response to the deaths of more than 80 people, including children, during a chemical attack in the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhoun.

The US has warned it would be willing to take further action against Syria.

Russia and Iran, two of President Bashar al-Assad biggest backers, have warned they would respond "with force" to any fresh attack on their ally.

On Monday, US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said the missile attack on the Shayrat airfield was a "measured response" to the use of chemical weapons.

"The Defence Department's assessment is that the strike resulted in the damage or destruction of fuel and ammunition sites, air defence capabilities and 20% of Syria's operational aircraft," he said, adding that as a result the regime lost the ability to refuel or rearm aircraft at the airfield.