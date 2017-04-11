- ITV Report
View from summit of Snowdon named as UK's top sight
The view from the summit of Snowdon is the UK's best sight, according to a new poll.
Snowdonia, the mountainous region which features the highest peak in Wales at 1,085 metres, topped the vote ahead of the Three Sisters mountains in Glencoe Valley, Scotland.
The top 10 views include Stonehenge, Loch Ness, St Ives Bay and the Palace of Westminster.
- Here is the list of the top 10 sights:
1: Snowdonia - view from the summit of Snowdon, Wales
2: Three Sisters mountains, Glencoe Valley, Scotland
3: Stonehenge, Wiltshire, England
4: St Ives Bay, Cornwall, England
5: Cheddar Gorge, Somerset, England
6: Loch Ness, Scottish Highlands
7: Buttermere, Lake District, England
8: Westminster Bridge - view of the Palace of Westminster, London
9: Giant's Causeway, County Antrim, Northern Ireland
10: Loch Lomond, Dunbartonshire, Scotland
The poll of more than 2,500 people was conducted to mark the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphone.