View from summit of Snowdon named as UK's top sight

Credit: Matthew Cattell/Samsung/PA

The view from the summit of Snowdon is the UK's best sight, according to a new poll.

Snowdonia, the mountainous region which features the highest peak in Wales at 1,085 metres, topped the vote ahead of the Three Sisters mountains in Glencoe Valley, Scotland.

The top 10 views include Stonehenge, Loch Ness, St Ives Bay and the Palace of Westminster.

  • Here is the list of the top 10 sights:

1: Snowdonia - view from the summit of Snowdon, Wales

Credit: PA

2: Three Sisters mountains, Glencoe Valley, Scotland

Credit: PA

3: Stonehenge, Wiltshire, England

Credit: PA

4: St Ives Bay, Cornwall, England

Credit: Matthew Cattell/Samsung/PA

5: Cheddar Gorge, Somerset, England

Credit: Matthew Cattell/Samsung/PA

6: Loch Ness, Scottish Highlands

Credit: PA

7: Buttermere, Lake District, England

Credit: PA

8: Westminster Bridge - view of the Palace of Westminster, London

Credit: PA

9: Giant's Causeway, County Antrim, Northern Ireland

Credit: PA

10: Loch Lomond, Dunbartonshire, Scotland

Credit: PA

