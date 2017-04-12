Borussia Dortmund bus bombing investigation: Police probe examines 'possible Islamist link'

German police investigating the targeted bombings on Borussia Dortmund's team bus are reportedly looking into a possible Islamist motive.

German newspaper Sueddeutsche said a letter found at the scene of Tuesday's triple blast made reference to the attack on the Berlin Christmas market and German attacks on so-called Islamic State.

The newspaper said the unsigned letter began with the words: "In the Name of Allah, Most Gracious, Most Merciful."

Federal government officials have brought in Islam experts to examine if the letter is genuine or potentially a hoax attempt to wrong-foot investigators.

Police are also examining a potential claim of responsibility from anti-fascist extremists, German magazine Focus Online reported, citing the national press agency.