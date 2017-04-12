British detective: 'I was poisoned investigating Litvinenko murder'

A British former detective who investigated the murder of Alexander Litvinenko has told ITV News he believes he was also poisoned in an apparent attack ordered by the Kremlin.

Brain Tarper, a former detective inspector, believes Russian government officials spiked his tea to unsettle him and colleagues looking into the case.

Litvinenko, a former Russian spy and fierce critic of Putin's regime, was infamously killed in London in 2006 after his cup of tea was poisoned with radioactive polonium-210.