British embassy attack plan foiled by Nigerian security

Security officials in Nigeria say they have successfully foiled plans to attack the British High Commission in the country's capital.

The terror group Boko Haram had plotted to attack the building along with the US embassy in Abuja, officials said. The Foreign Office (FCO) said it was "grateful for the support" it received from the security authorities, and was in regular contact with them about "potential threats to UK interests".

A statament by Nigeria's Department of State Services said that at the end of last month it broke up a ring that had "perfected plans to attack" both embassies alongside "other Western interests" in the capital.

An FCO spokesman said: "We are grateful for the support we receive from the Nigerian security authorities in protecting UK diplomatic staff and premises in Nigeria.

"We are in regular contact with the Nigerian security authorities concerning potential threats to UK interests in Nigeria."

The FCO's travel advice for Nigeria says there is a "continuing high threat from terrorism" and "major towns and cities remain particularly at risk".

It suggested that visitors "be particularly vigilant around the Easter period".