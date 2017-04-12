- ITV Report
Donald Trump reverses position on Nato saying alliance is 'no longer obsolete'
Donald Trump appears to have reversed his opinion on Nato, saying the organisation is "no longer obsolete".
Speaking alongside Jens Stoltenberg, Nato's secretary general, the US president struck a very different note than he had in the build up to his election when he repeatedly called the alliance "obsolete".
Mr Trump told journalists: "The [Nato] secretary general and I had a productive discussion about what more Nato can do in the fight against terrorism.
"I complained about that a long time ago and they made a change.
"I said it was obsolete. It's no longer obsolete."
The endorsement comes as Nato welcomes its 29th member, Montenegro, after the country received US approval to join the group.
Some of Mr Trump's concerns about Nato remain in place, particularly his contention that member states do not live up to their financial commitments.
"In facing out common challenges we must also ensure that Nato members meet their financial obligations and pay what they owe. Many have not been doing that."
Mr Stoltenberg acknowledged that "burden sharing" was a top priority and that Nato had already seen a boost to its budget.
Mr Trump's change of heart is likely in part down to the souring of US relations with Russia over the Syrian chemical gas attack.
That has been a major focus for US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson during his talks in Moscow.
Mr Trump was upbeat about those talks, saying "things went pretty well, maybe better than anticipated", but acknowledged: "Right now we're not getting along with Russia at all."