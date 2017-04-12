Donald Trump reverses position on Nato saying alliance is 'no longer obsolete'

Donald Trump appears to have reversed his opinion on Nato, saying the organisation is "no longer obsolete".

Speaking alongside Jens Stoltenberg, Nato's secretary general, the US president struck a very different note than he had in the build up to his election when he repeatedly called the alliance "obsolete".

Mr Trump told journalists: "The [Nato] secretary general and I had a productive discussion about what more Nato can do in the fight against terrorism.

"I complained about that a long time ago and they made a change.

"I said it was obsolete. It's no longer obsolete."

The endorsement comes as Nato welcomes its 29th member, Montenegro, after the country received US approval to join the group.