- ITV Report
-
Ebola nurse Pauline Cafferkey 'looking forward' to going back to Sierra Leone after contracting virus
Ebola survivor Pauline Cafferkey says she is "looking forward" to returning to Sierra Leone for the first time since she was struck down with the killer virus.
The Scottish nurse told ITV News: "I can't say I'm nervous or anything like that.
"I think it's quite a good thing that I'm going back, psychologically it's probably quite important."
The 41-year-old, who now suffers joint pain as a result of the virus, also plans to do a 10k charity run while she is there.
This will help raise funds for charity Street Child, which helps youngsters orphaned and affected by the Ebola epidemic.
"I want closure to everything. That's where it started and that's where I want everything to finish.
"It's time for positive things to happen. It's a way for me to draw a line in a good way," Ms Cafferkey said.
Asked how she would cope with the sweltering heat and the joint pain she now suffers from, the nurse said: "I'll just take plenty of painkillers and I'll be fine."
She added she did not think going back to the country where she contracted the virus which could have killed her was brave.
"I don't think it's brave at all, because the end product will be that I'll be able to raise funds.
"I'll be helping many children that have been orphaned as a result of Ebola, so it'll be great if I can help them."
Street Child estimates that at least 12,000 children have been orphaned by Ebola in Sierra Leone and at least 75% of families there have been affected by the virus.
- Make a donation to Street Child here