Ebola nurse Pauline Cafferkey 'looking forward' to going back to Sierra Leone after contracting virus

Ebola survivor Pauline Cafferkey says she is "looking forward" to returning to Sierra Leone for the first time since she was struck down with the killer virus.

The Scottish nurse told ITV News: "I can't say I'm nervous or anything like that.

"I think it's quite a good thing that I'm going back, psychologically it's probably quite important."

The 41-year-old, who now suffers joint pain as a result of the virus, also plans to do a 10k charity run while she is there.

This will help raise funds for charity Street Child, which helps youngsters orphaned and affected by the Ebola epidemic.

"I want closure to everything. That's where it started and that's where I want everything to finish.

"It's time for positive things to happen. It's a way for me to draw a line in a good way," Ms Cafferkey said.