Ebola survivor Pauline Cafferkey to return to Sierra Leone

Ebola survivor Pauline Cafferkey is planning to return to Sierra Leone for the first time since she was struck down with with the killer virus.

The Scottish nurse said she hopes the fundraising trip in May will help to bring "closure" after a "terrible couple of years".

Ms Cafferkey contracted Ebola in 2014 and has suffered a series of further health scares due to complications linked to the disease, at one stage falling critically ill.

The 41-year-old also faced disciplinary proceedings over events surrounding her return to the UK, for which she was later cleared.

She told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme: "It's where things kind of started for me and I've had a terrible couple of years since then.

"So it will be good to go back just for things to come full circle for me and a little bit of closure.

"Most people have been supportive if they know that I'm going back. I've had a few people, like family friends, who say 'just be careful when you get back there'."