Eight arrested after Leicester fans clash with police in Madrid

Eight people have been arrested and five treated for injuries after Spanish police charged against a group of Leicester supporters in an attempt to disperse them.

The fans had congregated in Madrid on Tuesday night ahead of their club's Champions League quarter final clash with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

A group of around 70 English fans were drinking in the terrace bars of Plaza Mayor square in the capital, and some became rowdy.

At around 9.30pm riot police decided to disperse some loud and drunk fans who were causing a disturbance in the city centre.

Some of the Leicester fans resisted the police charge amid scuffles after police tried to move them on.