Elderly robbery victim tells of moment masked men burst into her home

The elderly victim of an armed robbery in a Glasgow suburb has told how three masked men barged into her house demanding gold and cash.

Bilquis Choudry, 69, was alone in the wealthy suburb of Giffnock when she heard the sliding doors of her lounge open.

She thought at first it was her grandson Faisel Rahman, who was taking belongings from a garage at the back of the property and had made several trips.

But three men, one who was carrying what appeared to be a screwdriver, appeared in the lounge and demanded cash and jewellery.

She said: "I was talking on the phone to my friend and suddenly the line went dead. They had cut the phone line. I went to the other room and three men burst in.

"They told me to sit down and were asking, 'Where's your gold? Where's your passwords? Where's your money?'"

Mother of three Mrs Choudry said she then heard the men break open a cabinet, and was praying for her husband Rafique, 73, to return as she heard the men breaking things in other rooms.

She added: "I just prayed to God and hoped everything would be okay."