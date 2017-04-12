Farmer accidentally fills convertible with manure, covering father and daughter

A man and his teenage daughter were covered in manure after a German farmer accidentally filled their convertible with a trailer-full of slurry.

The 52-year-old driver and his 14-year-old daughter were parked by the roadside in Bavaria when a tractor pulling a trailer of liquid manure swung in their direction.

The entire load, which did not have a lid on, was sent flying into their Renault convertible, covering the occupants from head to toe.

Following the incident near the town of Altomunster, about 19 miles north-west of Munich, police said the car was likely to be a write-off.