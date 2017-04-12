Foreign hackers 'may have caused EU referendum registration site crash'

Foreign hackers could have been behind the crashing of the official voter registration website for the EU referendum, MPs have said.

The website crashed on June 7 last year, just hours before the deadline for people to sign up to vote in the referendum.

At the time, the Government said it was the result of an unprecedented spike in demand due to people trying to register on the final day.

But now the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee (PACAC) has said there are indications the crash was a distributed denial of service attack (DDOS), using so-called botnets controlled by hackers to overwhelm the site.

The voter registration deadline was extended as a result and the committee made clear the incident had no material effect on the outcome of the June 24 referendum, which saw Britain vote to leave the EU.

The Cabinet Office said there was "no evidence to suggest malign intervention".