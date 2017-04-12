Germans offer Monaco fans a place to stay after Dortmund game postponed

People in Germany have been offering Monaco fans somewhere to stay after their Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund was postponed due to explosions near the team bus.

Three explosions around the Dortmund bus left 26-year-old defender Marc Bartra in hospital and the first leg of the quarter-final tie will now be played on Wednesday.

Monaco said all their supporters staying in Dortmund on Tuesday night would be reimbursed up to €80 (£68) by the club.

But with some in need of a place to stay, people on Twitter started using #bedforawayfans to advertise accommodation in the area, with Dortmund also tweeting it.