Great-granddad, 85, dies hour after winning his final Grand National bet

Arthur Bowering won his last ever bet on the Grand National. Credit: SWNS

A great-granddad won his last ever bet on the Grand National - just an hour before he died. Arthur Bowering, 85, died at home from suspected heart failure after his namesake One For Arthur galloped to victory at Aintree on Sunday. Family described the horse's victory as the "perfect send off" for Mr Bowering. Overwhelmed by the occasion, the family contacted One For Arthur's trainer to spread the news, leaving her so moved that she called them straight back.

One For Arthur, ridden by Derek Fox, won the Grand National. Credit: SWNS

Mr Bowering, a granddad of five and great-granddad of one, bagged £97 from the winning wager. The former farmer was a regular at William Hill in Weston Super Mare. By Saturday, Mr Bowering was very ill, and when his family stumbled across the betting slip they decided to place it for him. "We put on five horses, £5 each way. When the Grand National started we all sat there watching. He wasn't aware of what was going on," his daughter, Debbie Blick, 51, said. "We obviously went for One For Arthur and there wasn't a dry eye in the house when he won. "We said to him 'you've won the national, you can go now it's fine'. "That horse means so much to us now, the national will always be in our memories."

One For Arthur trainer Lucinda Russell contacted Mr Bowering's family. Credit: PA