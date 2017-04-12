Boy, 8, praised after heartwarming moment he offered sweets to grieving police at Pc Palmer's funeral

A little boy who handed out sweets to police officers as they lined the streets for Pc Keith Palmer's funeral has been "inundated" with praise.

Alfie Robertson, eight, offered Haribo to officers while they stood to observe the funeral procession of the Westminster attack victim.

The heartwarming gesture brought smiles to the faces of mourning colleagues of the 48-year-old - stabbed inside the grounds of the Palace of Westminster.

As he paid respects with his grandparents on Monday to Pc Palmer, Alfie, who hopes to join the force when he's older, was filmed by ITV News.

After the footage was broadcast, a campaign to identify Alfie was shared thousands of times on Facebook.

Now the youngster has been contacted directly by many grateful officers, with several offering him trips around Scotland Yard.