Lancashire anti-fracking campaigners lose High Court battle

Fracking looks set to go ahead on a Lancashire site after campaigners lost a High Court challenge.

Opponents urged the court to find a government decision approving planning for the site in Fylde either unfair or unlawful.

The planning application, by developer Cuadrilla, was refused by Lancashire County Council in 2015 but later granted following an appeal.

Communities Secretary Sajid Javid gave the scheme the green light last October.

The Preston New Road Action Group lost their challenge at the Royal Courts of Justice on Wednesday.