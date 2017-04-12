Mental health: Thousands being left to cope alone after being discharged from hospital

Thousands of people are at increased risk of suicide as a result.

Thousands of mental health patients are being left to cope alone after being discharged from hospital - putting them at an increased risk of suicide, new figures show. As many as 11,000 people a year are not getting follow-up appointments within a week, in accordance with Nice guidelines. This means they are twice as likely to attempt suicide and a third more likely to harm themselves. The highest number of deaths of those that died in the week after discharge occurred in day three, the National Confidential Inquiry into Suicide and Homicide said. Mental health charity Mind is now calling for urgent new guidelines so that all patients are followed up within 48 hours.

Day three is the day the highest number of deaths occurred, data shows.

AJ Stratton, 31, from Bristol was hospitalised after several suicide attempts over a period of just one week in 2012. But when she was discharged, no one came to see her for four days. Then there was a two-week gap when her care coordinator was on holiday and no cover was arranged. She told ITV News if it wasn't for her partner being there, she would be dead now.

"I definitely think that I would be dead because it was a case of he was having to be there to protect me. "People weren't round every day, they'd taken me off my medication, I was confused after the overdose. I really wasn't in a good place. "I'm pretty sure that my compulsions would have taken over and I wouldn't be here."

The self-harm risk was also increased if patients were not seen within a week.

Sophie Corlett, Director of External Relations at Mind, said: "This is not good enough. It is a tragedy that so many people so very recently leaving the care of hospital are losing their lives. "Whether you've been in hospital for days or months, when you come out you need the right care and support to help you stay well. "Seven days is simply too long to wait when someone's recovery is still at risk. We need to see a reduction of the follow-up time to 48 hours now."

Patients who don't receive follow-up care are twice as likely to end up back in A&E.