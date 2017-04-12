Rex Tillerson: Trust between US and Russia is at a 'low' and must be improved

Mr Tillerson said the world's 'foremost nuclear powers' need to improve ties Credit: APTN

The current "low level of trust" between the US and Russia must be improved, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has said. His comments follow a frosty meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov and a later meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin. Speaking at a joint press conference with Mr Lavrov, Mr Tillerson said: "I expressed the view that the current state of US-Russia relations is at a low point and there is a low level of trust between our countries. "The world's two foremost nuclear powers cannot have this kind of relationship."

Despite the talks there is still distance between the US and Russian positions Credit: APTN

Mr Tillerson's trip to Moscow comes just days after a US air strike on a Syrian airbase, mounted in response to a chemical attack on a Syrian village, which is widely blamed on the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, a Russian ally. Moscow's support for Mr Assad is seen as a major sticking point for Russia-US relations - the US favours Mr Assad leaving power. For his part, Russia's Mr Lavrov said his talks with Mr Tillerson had been "substantial, frank, open", and welcomed the "readiness of our US colleagues" to support a UN investigation into the Syria gas attack.

Mr Lavrov said Russia would not shield whoever was responsible for Syria gas attack Credit: APTN