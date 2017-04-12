Ross Barkley contacted by police over 'unprovoked attack' on him

Everton and England footballer Ross Barkley has been contacted by police after CCTV was leaked of an "unprovoked attack" on him in a bar.

The alleged assault happened in Liverpool city centre early on Monday.

The attack was not reported to police but officers made inquiries after footage appeared on social media.

A Merseyside Police spokesman said: "A 23-year-old man was assaulted by another man in Santa Chupitos bar, on Slater Street.

"The victim, who was not injured, has been contacted by police and enquiries into the incident are ongoing, with CCTV opportunities being explored."

On Monday, lawyers for the midfielder confirmed the incident involving a "stranger".

Santa Chupitos, where it happened, said the member of staff responsible for leaking footage had been sacked.

In a statement on social media, the venue said: "Incidents like the one circulating the internet from a recent altercation in the bar are very rare and extremely unwelcome in the venue.

"There should be no place for this any walk of public life. The incident on the evening was handled quickly and professionally and no injuries occurred.

"We can confirm that we have fully investigated and dismissed the member of staff responsible for illegally recording and leaking imagery."