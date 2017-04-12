Sean Spicer Hitler gaffe: White House press secretary admits he 'screwed up' by comparing atrocities

White House press secretary Sean Spicer has admitted he "screwed up" and let Donald Trump down by claiming Adolf Hitler never used chemical weapons. Mr Spicer said he was personally and professionally pained after being roundly condemned for suggesting President Assad's warfare conduct was worse than that of the Nazi leader. "There's no comparing atrocities," he said during an interview at an event at a museum in Washington. "I made a mistake. There's no other way to say it. I got into a topic that I shouldn't have and I screwed up."

Sean Spicer said he regretted taking the spotlight off the president. Credit: AP

He added: "I hope I showed that I understand that I did that and that sought people's forgiveness because I screwed up." Mr Spicer said his comments were professionally upsetting because he had "distracted" attention from President Trump's "unbelievable" couple of weeks. While he confirmed Mr Trump had not spoken to him directly about the gaffe, he refused to say if the US president had passed on a message to him. "I don't get into private conversations," he said. "This is my mistake, my bad that I needed to fix.

Sean Spicer said he had not yet spoken to Donald Trump about the gaffe. Credit: AP