Selfridges image of 'unhealthily thin' model cleared by watchdog

A Selfridges image of an "unhealthily thin" model has been cleared by the advertising watchdog.

A reader complained the model looked "unhealthily thin" and challenged whether it was socially irresponsible after an email from the department store in January showed her standing side on in a long blue dress.

Selfridges said the woman was not positioned in a way intended to exaggerate her slimness, adding that the loose fit of the dress would distort the actual size of any model regardless of their size.

The store said while it accepted the model was thin, the public's perception of weight and whether or not an individual looked "unhealthily thin" was subjective.

The Advertising Standards Authority accepted that the image emphasised the model's slenderness through her pose and the style of clothing, but said she appeared to be in proportion.

The ASA said: "We considered most people, including young children and women, would interpret the ad as focusing on the design and fit of the dress, rather than on desirable body image.

"We considered that, although the model was slim, she did not appear to be unhealthily thin or significantly underweight and therefore concluded that the ad was not irresponsible."

Selfridges welcomed the ruling but pointed out "for clarity, that this wasn't an advertisement but a fashion image sent to selected customers by email".