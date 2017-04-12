Stephen Fry speaks about mental health struggle in film backed by royals

Stephen Fry has spoken about his mental health breaking down in the latest of a series of films spearheaded by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry.

The comedian and writer is seen speaking with his psychiatrist about how talking openly helped him heal and continues to help him manage his mental health.

The film is the latest in a series created by the Heads Together campaign. Previous films have seen stars including former England cricket captain Andrew Flintoff and rapper Professor Green discuss their mental health battles.

It comes as a YouGov poll, released by the campaign, shows that 42% of men have had a conversation recently about mental health, compared to 58% of women.

Fry, 59, talks with his psychiatrist, Dr William Shanahan, on a bench in St James's Park in the latest film.

He said: "It was very difficult but it was ultimately the healing thing, talking was a really a very strong part of the healing."

Dr Shanahan tells Fry: "Most people aren't very good at opening up and I think we have to, I certainly have to, get people to feel that this is going to be a comfortable time and a helpful time for them.

"One conversation can make all the difference for people."

In statement issued when the film series launched, William, Kate and Harry said: "Attitudes to mental health are at a tipping point. We hope these films show people how simple conversations can change the direction of an entire life."