Stockholm terror suspect 'tried to join Islamic State'

The man who admitted carrying out a "terrorist" attack in Sweden had tried to travel to join Islamic State in Syria, an Uzbekistan security source has said.

Rakhmat Akilov, 39, came under the influence of a Tajik Islamic State cell while living in Sweden, the source added.

Uzbek national Akilov was detained at the Turkish-Syrian border in 2015 and deported to Sweden, the source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, added.

The source also told how in February this year Uzbekistan's authorities had put Akilov on a wanted list for people suspected of religious extremism.

Four people died and many were injured when a lorry was driven into a department store in Stockholm on Friday.