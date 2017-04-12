Tesco operating profits up 30% to £1.28 billion

The latter represents Tesco's first full-year sales increase for seven years, as its recovery under chief executive Dave Lewis gains momentum.

Group sales increased by 4.3% to £49.9 billion, while like-for-like sales rose by 0.9%.

The supermarket's operating profits jumped from £985 million the previous year to breach a billion pounds.

Tesco has reported a 30% rise in full-year operating profits to £1.28 billion for the year 2016/17.

Mr Lewis said Tesco had outperformed its aims and expectations.

"We are ahead of where we expected to be at this stage, having made good progress on all six of the strategic drivers we shared in October," he said.

"We are confident that we can build on this strong performance in the year ahead, making further progress towards our medium-term ambitions."

Despite the supermarket's improved performance, pre-tax profits were down 39% to £145 million.

This fall reflected a £235 million charge imposed late last month over an accounting scandal.

Tesco Stores Limited agreed to pay a £129 million fine, as well as £85 million in compensation to investors, after it inflated profits by £263 million in a trading update in 2014.