Thousands protest against South African president Zuma on his 75th birthday

Tens of thousands of South Africans staged a protest against President Jacob Zuma on his 75th birthday.

They called for his resignation because of scandals and his dismissal of a widely respected finance minister.

The president, meanwhile, danced at a party where well-wishers said they loved him.

The rally in the capital, Pretoria - which followed nationwide protests on Friday, comes amid sharp criticism of Mr Zuma within the ruling African National Congress party.

Although the president still commands the support of powerful ANC factions.