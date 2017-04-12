Tillerson to urge Russia to end support for Syria's Assad

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will hold talks in Moscow today as Western leaders continue to put pressure on Vladimir Putin to withdraw support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Mr Tillerson, who is due to meet Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov, said that the Assad regime would fall and Moscow needs to decide which side it is on.

"Russia has really aligned itself with the Assad regime, the Iranians and Hezbollah," he said. "Is that a long-term alliance that serves Russia's interest, or would Russia prefer to realign with other Western countries and Middle East countries who are seeking to resolve the Syrian crisis?

"We want to create a future for Syria that is stable and secure. Russia can be a part of that future."