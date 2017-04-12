Unemployment falls to lowest in a decade, ONS says

Unemployment has fallen to its lowest in a decade as a record number of job vacancies are on offer, new figures show.

The jobless total was cut by 45,000 in the quarter to February to 1.56 million, a reduction of 141,000 since a year ago and the lowest since the end of 2006.

The number of people in work continued to increase - up by 39,000 on the latest quarter to 31.8 million, giving an employment rate of 74.6%, the joint highest since records began in 1971.

Vacancies were up by 16,000 to a record 767,000, with strong growth in accommodation and food services sectors.

The number of people classed as economically inactive, including those looking after a relative, on long-term sick leave, or who have given up looking for work, fell by 10,000 to 8.8 million, although the rate remained little changed at 21.6%.