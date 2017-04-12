United Airlines boss will not resign after passenger dragged off plane

The United Airlines CEO has announced he will not step down after a passenger was aggressively dragged from a plane.

Oscar Munoz said "this will never happen again", adding that the incident, which knocked $1 billion off the firm's share price, was a "system failure".

Speaking after flyer David Dao was removed from a flight with such force that he was apparently knocked out, Mr Munoz told US news station ABC: "That is not who our family at United is."

He went on to say "you saw us at a bad moment" and that he felt "shame and embarrassment" after the passenger was dragged from an overbooked flight.