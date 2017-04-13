Arrest warrant for 'suspected Islamic State fighter' held over Dortmund blast

A man detained in connection with the Dortmund bus attack is believed to be a former commando unit leader for the so-called Islamic State in Iraq, German prosecutors have revealed.

They have now issued a warrant for his arrest, which - if granted by a judge - will allow them to hold him for longer than the usual 24 hours.

In a statement, the Federal Prosecutor's Office said while there is no proof the man had taken part in the bombing of the Borussia Dortmund football team's bus, which left one player injured, they suspect he was a member of the extremist group in Iraq.

There, the man - named as 26-year-old Abdul Beset A. - had led a commando unit of 10 members which had been involved in kidnappings, smuggling, extortion and murder, the statement said.

He had arrived in Germany in early 2016 via Turkey, and had been in touch with Islamic State members while in Germany, prosecutors added.

Abdul Beset A. will now appear before a judge, who will decide whether to approve the arrest warrant.