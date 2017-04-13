- ITV Report
-
Arrest warrant for 'suspected Islamic State fighter' held over Dortmund blast
A man detained in connection with the Dortmund bus attack is believed to be a former commando unit leader for the so-called Islamic State in Iraq, German prosecutors have revealed.
They have now issued a warrant for his arrest, which - if granted by a judge - will allow them to hold him for longer than the usual 24 hours.
In a statement, the Federal Prosecutor's Office said while there is no proof the man had taken part in the bombing of the Borussia Dortmund football team's bus, which left one player injured, they suspect he was a member of the extremist group in Iraq.
There, the man - named as 26-year-old Abdul Beset A. - had led a commando unit of 10 members which had been involved in kidnappings, smuggling, extortion and murder, the statement said.
He had arrived in Germany in early 2016 via Turkey, and had been in touch with Islamic State members while in Germany, prosecutors added.
Abdul Beset A. will now appear before a judge, who will decide whether to approve the arrest warrant.
Three explosive devices were used in the attack, all equipped with metal pins - one of which buried its way into a headrest on the bus.
The man was arrested after German investigators raided two flats, following the discovery of a (still-unverified) confession letter found at the scene which suggested an Islamic extremist motive.
Spanish defender Marc Bartra suffered injuries to his wrist and arm caused by shattered glass from the explosion, which happened about 90 minutes before Dortmund were due to play Monaco at the nearby Westfalenstadion.
He had to undergo an operation to his wrist, and later posted to Instagram thanking fans for their support and wishing his team luck in the rescheduled match.