Britain sells arms to Saudi Arabia - then gives aid to its targets in Yemen

Yahir's trauma is too much. His father tries to comfort him but his tears don't stop. An airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition has left shrapnel embedded in his head. In the next hospital room Mohammed stands looking dazed at his injured family. Two of his children were killed in the attack which destroyed two houses. Civilians continue to pay a high price as Yemen's war enters it's third year.

10,000 people who have died in the two-year war in Yemen - 5,000 of those are civilians

4th largest aid donor to Yemen is Britain

£100m amount UK gave to Yemen last year

As we drive across the country the human cost of this war is clear. At least 5,000 civilians have been killed - the majority of them by airstrikes from the Saudi-led campaign. The anger of those who blame nations like the UK for arming and supporting Saudi Arabia is never far away. On the road to Hajjah a group of men come to talk to us as we're filming. One says he was a pharmacist but the war means he now has no job and no future. I ask him what he thinks of countries like Britain which last year sold £3.3 billion worth of arms to Saudi Arabia. "We are very angry at countries that help the Saudis because a lot of people are dying in this war," he says.

Baby Zahir weighs half of what he should do Credit: ITV News

