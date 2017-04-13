Child abuse in football: Police receive 400 new referrals

The number of referrals made to a specialist police unit investigating child abuse in football has risen by 40% in three months, ITV News has learned.

Figures show 1,432 referrals were made to Operation Hydrant as of 31 March, a rise of more than 400 since the last set of data released in mid January. The number of referrals relates to the individual pieces of intelligence being examined, rather than the number of victims.

A Freedom of Information request by a victim of abuse in football also revealed that 300 clubs are now being investigated.

The National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) also revealed a third of allegations were made in the North West.