Colder Icelandic air incoming

A cold night and a similar feel into Easter Sunday. It'll be colder than Christmas for some of us, not unheard of, but unusual with Easter being a little later this year.

It's not a great Good Friday and all in all, disappointing start to the long weekend. Cloudy skies with some rain affecting northern and western counties. Sheltered eastern and southern spots will get away with a drier day. Where there's some sunshine, highs of 16-17C possible but chilly with the breeze, cloud and the rain.

ITV Weather Presenter Lucy Verasamy