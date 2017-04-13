Doctor needs reconstructive surgery to treat head injuries from forced plane removal

A doctor who was forcibly dragged of an overbooked plane out will have to undergo reconstructive surgery for injuries he sustained during the assault, his lawyer said.

Dr David Dao was only released from hospital on Wednesday night, three days after he was removed from the United flight with such force that he was reportedly knocked out and left with blood streaming down his face.

The 19-year-old grandfather suffered a "significant concussion", a broken nose for which he must undergo surgery shortly, and also lost two front teeth, his lawyer Tom Demetrio told a press conference today.

"Concussions are sort of an iffy condition," he said. "Ultimately, long term hopefully there will not be any significant repercussions because of that but he is shaken."

Dr Dao's legal team also confirmed that he expects to sue the airline over the incident.

A preliminary hearing is set to take place on Monday to compel United to preserve evidence over the incident that might be used as evidence.