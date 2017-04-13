Eddie Murphy pays tribute to brother Charlie following his death, aged 57

Eddie Murphy has paid tribute to his brother, comedian Charlie Murphy, after his death aged 57.

The stand-up performer died on Wednesday in New York of leukaemia.

He was best known for his appearances on Dave Chappelle's Show on Comedy Central and featured in his own recurring segment called Charlie Murphy's True Hollywood Stories. He also worked with his younger brother Eddie, co-writing the films Norbert and Vampire In Brooklyn.

"Our hearts are heavy with the loss today of our son, brother, father, uncle and friend Charlie," the Murphy family said in a statement.

"Charlie filled our family with love and laughter and there won't be a day that goes by that his presence will not be missed.

"Thank you for the outpouring of condolences and prayers."

Comedian Chris Rock and former basketball star Magic Johnson were among those to pay tribute to Murphy.