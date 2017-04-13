Fears for at least 97 people missing as migrant boat sinks off Libyan coast

Ninety-seven people are missing after a migrant boat sank Credit: File image - AP

A boat packed with African nationals has sunk in the Mediterranean Sea, the Libyan coast guard said. At least 97 migrants, including children, are believed to have drowned after their Europe-bound inflatable boat "completely collapsed," said spokesman Ayoub Gassim.

Some 97 are still missing, including 15 women and children. What happened is that the base of the boat got wrecked and the boat had sunk. – Ayoub Gassim

Gassim said 23 migrants were rescued around six miles (10 kilometers) off the Libyan coast after authorities received a distress call. In February, the bodies of 74 drowned migrants washed ashore from the Mediterranean in Libya, as thousands tackle the dangerous sea crossing to Europe every year.

4,579 migrants who died crossing the Mediterranean in 2016