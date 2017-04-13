Footage shows trespassers in near misses with speeding trains

Footage showing people narrowly avoiding being hit by speeding trains as they trespass on railway lines has been released.

The shocking film, released by British Transport Police and Network Rail, shows several people in near misses with trains as they crossed and stood on lines.

The footage was released as new figures show the number of people risking their lives by trespassing on Britain's railways has reached a peak, with an average of one person encroaching on the tracks every hour.

Last year, there were 8,265 such incidents, up 11% on 2015 and the highest amount since current records began in 2007.

Some 115 people have been killed trespassing on lines in the past five years, with just under half younger than 25.

Network Rail's head of public and passenger safety, Allan Spence, said: "Britain has the safest railway in Europe but still too many people lose their lives on the tracks.

"The dangers may not always be obvious but the electricity on the railway is always on and trains can travel up to 125mph, so even if they see you, they can't stop in time."

Simon Munn, a wheelchair basketball player who represented Britain at the 2012 and 2016 Paralympics, lost his leg in a railway accident when he was 22.