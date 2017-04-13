Fugitive child rapist begins 21-year jail sentence

A paedophile former choirmaster who fled during his trial and spent nine days on the run from police is starting a 21-year jail sentence.

John Gilbert Blacktop, 81, of Morecambe, Lancashire, sexually abused five girls aged between five and 14 during the 1960s and 1970s in Lancaster and Stockton-on-Tees in Cleveland.

He disappeared during his trial Bradford Crown Court, where he was found guilty of more than 30 attacks on children and sentenced in his absence last month.

Blacktop was also a church organist at Christ Church, Wyresdale Road in Lancaster, where some of the abuse occurred between 1974 and 1977. He was arrested and charged in 2016 after a cold case review by Lancashire Police.