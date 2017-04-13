Girl of five died from meningitis after doctors misdiagnosed her with stomach bug three times

The mother of a five-year-old girl who died of meningitis after being sent home by doctors have said it "cripples her inside" to know that she might have been saved.

Kelsey Smith died after GPs failed to recognise the severity of her illness and instead concluded she was suffering from a stomach bug.

Her frantic parents said they contacted doctors three times as her condition deteriorated but each time they were told to take her home.

Shortly after she was turned away for the final time she began screaming in agony and suffering fits.

The Bristol schoolgirl underwent emergency surgery but despite medics' efforts she could not be saved.

Her mother Hannah Smart, 29, said that the family were devastated by the thought that Kelsey might have been saved.