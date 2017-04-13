'Huge explosions' as five fuel tankers catch fire in Essex

Fire crews spent several hours tackling the blaze. Credit: @ECFRS/Twitter

Explosions were heard in Essex on Wednesday night after five fuel tankers went up in flames. People in Purfleet reported hearing "absolutely huge" explosions and posted photos on social media of flames and black smoke rising into the night sky.

Fire crews spent several hours tackling the blaze on an industrial estate, where they said a "large fire involving five fuel tankers" broke out. Essex Police put a corden in place around the incident in the Botany Way area, describing it as a "major incident".

Five fuel lorries were involved in the fire. Credit: @ECFRS/Twitter

el @ellispxge Follow HUGE explosion in Purfleet. Absolutely huge. Apparently oil tankers have gone up?

National Rail said the fire was causing disruption to journeys "Services may be delayed or diverted via Ockendon," a statement on the National Rail website said. "Dagenham Dock, Rainham and Purfleet will not be served." c2c Rail, which runs from the City of London to Essex, tweeted: "Owing to a fire, we cannot run services via Ockendon and Rainham. Replacement buses are in place."

c2c Rail @c2c_Rail Follow Owing to a fire, we cannot run services via Ockendon and Rainham. Replacement buses are in place.

The fire service said the blaze had been extinguished by 12.30am.