- ITV Report
-
Pitch invasion and violence delays Lyon-Besiktas Europa League clash
Violence has broken out at the Europa League clash between French club Lyon and Turkey's Besiktas, forcing football fans to take refuge on the field.
Objects were thrown and firecrackers let off before the kick off in France was delayed by the unrest and subsequent pitch invasion.
Both sets of players had emerged to warm up when objects began to rain down from the stands.
Alongside an image of supporters entering the field of play, Lyon posted a tweet reading: "Projectiles and firecrackers thrown from the tops of the stands have forced fans to take refuge on the pitch."
Supporters had been seen fighting outside the Parc Olympique Lyonnais before the unrest inside the stadium.
The violent scenes came two days after a bomb attack forced Borussia Dortmund's Champions League clash with Monaco in Germany to be postponed.
The following night saw clashes involving Leicester City supporters before and after the Premier League club's Champions League match with Atletico Madrid in the Spanish capital.
The Europa League match between Lyon and Besiktas had been due to kick off at 8.05pm BST before the teams were forced to flee the trouble.
UEFA spokesman Pedro Pinto confirmed there would be a delay due to "crowd disturbances".
Play eventually got underway just after 8.50pm BST - around 45 minutes after the scheduled start time - after both teams were applauded as they returned to complete their warm-up.