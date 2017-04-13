Pitch invasion and violence delays Lyon-Besiktas Europa League clash

Fans clambered onto the goal and in the netting as clashes broke out in France. Credit: AP

Violence has broken out at the Europa League clash between French club Lyon and Turkey's Besiktas, forcing football fans to take refuge on the field. Objects were thrown and firecrackers let off before the kick off in France was delayed by the unrest and subsequent pitch invasion.

Supporters invaded the pitch after objects were thrown from the top tiers of the Parc Olympique Lyonnais. Credit: AP

Supporters fled after flares were let off outside the stadium. Credit: AP

Both sets of players had emerged to warm up when objects began to rain down from the stands. Alongside an image of supporters entering the field of play, Lyon posted a tweet reading: "Projectiles and firecrackers thrown from the tops of the stands have forced fans to take refuge on the pitch."

Supporters had been seen fighting outside the Parc Olympique Lyonnais before the unrest inside the stadium. The violent scenes came two days after a bomb attack forced Borussia Dortmund's Champions League clash with Monaco in Germany to be postponed.

Hundreds of fans took to the field. Credit: AP

Officers carrying riot gear attempted to quell the unrest. Credit: AP

The following night saw clashes involving Leicester City supporters before and after the Premier League club's Champions League match with Atletico Madrid in the Spanish capital.

Police attempted to clear the pitch. Credit: AP

Fans clashed outside the ground in France before the quarter-final tie. Credit: AP

The Europa League match between Lyon and Besiktas had been due to kick off at 8.05pm BST before the teams were forced to flee the trouble. UEFA spokesman Pedro Pinto confirmed there would be a delay due to "crowd disturbances".

Pedro Pinto @PedroPintoUEFA Follow The @europaleague match between @ol and @besiktas has been delayed due to crowd disturbances. Further information to come.

Pedro Pinto @PedroPintoUEFA Follow Authorities at Stade de Lyon confirm @europaleague match between @ol and @besiktas can take place. Kick off expected soon.