Michael Casey: Drink-drive soldier jailed for causing death of promising athletes Stacey Burrows and Lucy Pygott

A soldier who ploughed into two promising teenage athletes after drinking with colleagues has been jailed for six years.

Michael Casey killed Stacey Burrows, 16, and 17-year-old Lucy Pygott when he drove through a red light at a pedestrian crossing near his barracks on 8 November 2016.

The pair were on a training run when they were hit.

Casey, 24, who was over the drink-drive limit, admitted causing death by dangerous driving.

Winchester Crown Court heard he had not seen the red light because he had been distracted by vomit left in the passenger area of the car by a colleague he had given a lift to earlier.