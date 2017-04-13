Nurses balloted on strike action over 1% pay rise cap

Nurses have begun voting over whether to take industrial action in protest at a fixed one per cent cap on pay rises.

Between now and May 7, some 270,000 members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) will be balloted on whether they want to strike or take other forms of industrial action.

The RCN claims that since 2010, the government has imposed a 14 per cent real-terms cut on nursing wages - and says that these low levels of pay have been responsible for tens of thousands of unfilled nursing jobs across the country.

A formal one per cent pay cap was introduced in 2015 following years of pay freezes.

RCN general secretary Janet Davies said the government was relying on the "goodwill" of nurses - and said wokers "should not have to fund the NHS deficit from their own pay packets".