Nurses balloted on strike action over 1% pay rise cap
Nurses have begun voting over whether to take industrial action in protest at a fixed one per cent cap on pay rises.
Between now and May 7, some 270,000 members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) will be balloted on whether they want to strike or take other forms of industrial action.
The RCN claims that since 2010, the government has imposed a 14 per cent real-terms cut on nursing wages - and says that these low levels of pay have been responsible for tens of thousands of unfilled nursing jobs across the country.
A formal one per cent pay cap was introduced in 2015 following years of pay freezes.
RCN general secretary Janet Davies said the government was relying on the "goodwill" of nurses - and said wokers "should not have to fund the NHS deficit from their own pay packets".
A separate formal ballot would be required by law before any industrial action can be taken.
In response, a Department of Health spokesman said the pay cap had enabled them to recruit an additional 12,100 nurses in the past seven years. "The dedication and sheer hard work of our nurses is crucial to delivering world-class patient care - that's why the NHS offers flexible working, training and development opportunities, competitive pay, and an excellent pension scheme," he said.
"As is usual practice, the government accepted independent recommendations about this year's pay uplift.
"Ensuring pay is affordable helps protect jobs - there are an extra 12,100 nurses on our wards since 2010 - which means frontline NHS services are protected at a time of rising demand."
The results of the ballot will be announced at the RCN annual congress in Liverpool in the middle of May.