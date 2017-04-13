President Assad: Syria chemical attack '100% fabrication'

Syrian President Bashar Assad has described claims his forces committed a chemical attack in Idlib as "100% fabrication" - as Theresa May called on Vladimir Putin to ditch his support for the regime. The prime minister said Russia is on the "wrong side of this argument" as she reiterated UK claims - echoing the US and Nato - that it is "highly likely" Assad gassed his own people in the April 4 attack. Mrs May said tests in the UK confirmed that sarin or a "sarin like substance" had been used in the suspected gas explosion that claimed more than 80 lives in the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhoun.

"Apart from anything else, we believe it is only the regime that can ... make such an attack," she said during an interview in which she also defended the role of Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in response to the crisis. President Assad, denying the western accusations, said his forces had already given up its chemical arsenal and claimed the reports of the deaths may have been faked to justify the US's retaliatory airstrikes in the country. He even suggested the attack may not have taken place at all and said people - including children - seen dead in photographs might have been play acting. "There was no order to make any attack. We don't have chemical weapons - we gave up our arsenals a few years ago," he said during an interview with French news agency AFP.

A toddler is treated after the suspected chemical attack on April 4. Credit: AP

"Even if we had them, we wouldn't use them. We have never used our chemical arsenal in our history." President Assad said the "only source" claiming chemical weapons had been used came from al-Qaida fighters, which could not be "taken seriously". "Our impression is that the west, mainly the United States, is hand-in-glove with the terrorist," he continued. "They fabricated the whole story in order to have a pretext for the attack [US airstrikes]."

The US launched an airstrike against Syria three days later. Credit: AP

Assad suggested it was "not clear if it [the attack] even happened or not". "How can you verify video? You have a lot of fake videos now," he said, referencing footage broadcast by voluntary aid workers the White Helmets. "They are al-Qaida, they are al-Nusra Front, who shave their beards, wear white hats and appeared as humanitarian heroes - which is not the case. "The same people were killing Syrian soldiers."

President Assad cast doubt on whether the attack happened or not. Credit: AP

He continued: "[It's] the same thing for that chemical attack. We don't know whether those dead children... were they dead at all? "Who committed the attack, if there was an attack? You have no information at all." Mrs May later called on Russian President Putin to work with Assad's opponents to forge a future for the country without the president. "Russia is on the wrong side of this argument," Mrs May said.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson was replaced by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in leading western talks with Moscow. Credit: PA