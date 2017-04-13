- ITV Report
President Assad: Syria chemical attack '100% fabrication'
Syrian President Bashar Assad has described claims his forces committed a chemical attack in Idlib as "100% fabrication" - as Theresa May called on Vladimir Putin to ditch his support for the regime.
The prime minister said Russia is on the "wrong side of this argument" as she reiterated UK claims - echoing the US and Nato - that it is "highly likely" Assad gassed his own people in the April 4 attack.
Mrs May said tests in the UK confirmed that sarin or a "sarin like substance" had been used in the suspected gas explosion that claimed more than 80 lives in the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhoun.
"Apart from anything else, we believe it is only the regime that can ... make such an attack," she said during an interview in which she also defended the role of Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in response to the crisis.
President Assad, denying the western accusations, said his forces had already given up its chemical arsenal and claimed the reports of the deaths may have been faked to justify the US's retaliatory airstrikes in the country.
He even suggested the attack may not have taken place at all and said people - including children - seen dead in photographs might have been play acting.
"There was no order to make any attack. We don't have chemical weapons - we gave up our arsenals a few years ago," he said during an interview with French news agency AFP.
"Even if we had them, we wouldn't use them. We have never used our chemical arsenal in our history."
President Assad said the "only source" claiming chemical weapons had been used came from al-Qaida fighters, which could not be "taken seriously".
"Our impression is that the west, mainly the United States, is hand-in-glove with the terrorist," he continued.
"They fabricated the whole story in order to have a pretext for the attack [US airstrikes]."
Assad suggested it was "not clear if it [the attack] even happened or not".
"How can you verify video? You have a lot of fake videos now," he said, referencing footage broadcast by voluntary aid workers the White Helmets.
"They are al-Qaida, they are al-Nusra Front, who shave their beards, wear white hats and appeared as humanitarian heroes - which is not the case.
"The same people were killing Syrian soldiers."
He continued: "[It's] the same thing for that chemical attack. We don't know whether those dead children... were they dead at all?
"Who committed the attack, if there was an attack? You have no information at all."
Mrs May later called on Russian President Putin to work with Assad's opponents to forge a future for the country without the president.
"Russia is on the wrong side of this argument," Mrs May said.
"But we are willing to work with Russia to bring an end to the conflict in Syria to bring about a political solution - but that political solution has to be without Assad."
Mrs May also defended her foreign secretary after he faced accusations of weakness in his response to the Syria crisis.
Mr Johnson was criticised for pulling out of a trip to Moscow to allow US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to go instead and then failed to persuade G7 leaders to agree on new sanctions against Russia.
The prime minister refuted the claims, saying: "Boris Johnson did an excellent job in bringing together the G7, bringing together international opinion and enabling Rex Tillerson to go to Moscow with a very clear message: a consensus from the international community."