Recovery worker falls to his death after truck trailer left hanging on edge of overpass

A recovery worker fell to his death as he tried to secure a truck trailer that had been left dangling over the edge of an overpass in Florida.

The crash, shortly before 6am local time on Wednesday, left the truck hanging over the edge of Interstate 95 near Boca Raton.

The Florida Highway Patrol said 69-year-old tow truck worker Richard Jason Randolph had stepped over a wall and was working to secure the trailer when he fell.

Three lanes of the I-95 remained closed for around five hours as an investigation was carried out and crews worked to remove the truck.

Officials said the trailer's driver was not injured in the crash.