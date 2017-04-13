Inquest into death of British Airways pilot to conclude

An inquest into the death of a British Airways co-pilot who believed he was poisoned by repeated exposure to contaminated cabin air will conclude today.

Richard Westgate, from Marlborough, Wiltshire, died at the Bastion Hotel in Bussum, Netherlands, in December 2012 while undergoing treatment after he suffered numerous symptoms which he put down to "aerotoxic syndrome".

At the start of the week-long inquest in Salisbury, coroner Dr Simon Fox ruled that aerotoxic syndrome would not be treated as a factor in the 43-year-old's death.

Lobby group Global Cabin Air Quality Executive is campaigning for equipment to be installed in aircraft to monitor air quality, which is supported by unions representing some airline workers.

In 2015, the Unite union launched a helpline and revealed 17 personal injury claims had been made involving former and current cabin crew staff working for UK airlines.

But the industry insists that incidents of smoke or fumes on planes are rare and there is no evidence of long-term health effects.