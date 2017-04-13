Russia pulls out of Eurovision Song Contest over Ukraine's singer ban

Russia has announced it is pulling out of the Eurovision Song Contest a month ahead of the world-famous competition after hosts Ukraine banned its entrant.

Russia's contender Yulia Samoylova was barred from the country for three years last month because she had toured in Crimea in 2015 after it was annexed by Russia.

Competition organisers attempted to mediate in the dispute by suggesting Samoylova could perform on the May 13 show in Kiev via satellite from Russia.

Russia rejected that option and has refused to change its choice of contestant, announcing on Thursday on state TV Channel One's evening news bulletin that it will not take part in, or broadcast the contest this year.